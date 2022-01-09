qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $366,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $171.60. 3,087,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.59. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.72 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

