Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.70.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.