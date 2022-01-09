Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

