Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares dropped 6.4% on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 16,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,316,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.