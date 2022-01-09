Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $355.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $217.87 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.