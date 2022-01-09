Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.55

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 355.04 ($4.78), with a volume of 370734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.40 ($4.87).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 318 ($4.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 318 ($4.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The firm has a market cap of £908.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.