Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 6,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC raised its holdings in Proterra by 2.8% during the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,348,000 after acquiring an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of Proterra stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. Proterra has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.