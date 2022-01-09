ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $7.32 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 16.7% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.