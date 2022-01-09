ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SKF opened at $7.89 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

