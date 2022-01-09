ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

PRPH stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

