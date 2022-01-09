Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSAG stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.