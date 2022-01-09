Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

