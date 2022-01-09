Private Management Group Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

