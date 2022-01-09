Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Realty Income worth $143,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

