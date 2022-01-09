Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.91. 26,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

