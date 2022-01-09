Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,930. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

