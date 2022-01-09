Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,622,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

