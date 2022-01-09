Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,011 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.98. The stock had a trading volume of 796,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.