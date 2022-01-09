Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Boeing stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.50. 9,516,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,597. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

