Presidio Property Trust Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 21st (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, January 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Separately, Aegis cut their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

