Polytrade (TRADE) Market Cap Hits $5.76 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market cap of $5.76 million and $417,946.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polytrade has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,523 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polytrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. Polytrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap pools. TRADE is the native token of Polytrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees.

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

