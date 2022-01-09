Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 435.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

