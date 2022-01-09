Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of United Therapeutics worth $70,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.94. 555,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,912. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

