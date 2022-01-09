Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,800 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $51,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $132,068,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

