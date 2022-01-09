Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $193.17 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 6.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $193,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 936,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,101. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.