Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $134.12. 505,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

