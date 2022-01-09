PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

