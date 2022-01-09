PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $100.57 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

