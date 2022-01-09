PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

