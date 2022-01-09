PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

