PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $332.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

