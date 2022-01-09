PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,174 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

