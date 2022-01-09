Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Plug Power worth $51,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

