Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plexus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.83 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

