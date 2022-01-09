Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0055

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $157,638.98 and $1,228.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00082078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.47 or 0.07425293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,547.66 or 0.99856333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

