Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $21,306.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

