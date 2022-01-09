Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Sells $84,083.55 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 10,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,083.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 421,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

