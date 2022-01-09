Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 485,250 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485,250 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.