Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,003 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $263.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.96. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

