Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 64,664 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of United States Steel worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.