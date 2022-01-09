Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.75 Million in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,903,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Epizyme by 43.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 133,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 24.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

