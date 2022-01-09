Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $128.84 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,137,871 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,422,050 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 3.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $128,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

