Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,510.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,523 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $154.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

