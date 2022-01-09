Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,393 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

