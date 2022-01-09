Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $172.09 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $172.09 million and approximately $295,356.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00326148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00131776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00086349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,431,672 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

