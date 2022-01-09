Piper Sandler Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $160.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.79 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.