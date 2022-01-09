Piper Sandler Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $388.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

