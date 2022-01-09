Piper Sandler Comments on State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of STT stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

