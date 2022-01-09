Piper Sandler Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $55.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of S stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,660 shares of company stock worth $11,752,518.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

