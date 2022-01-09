Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,438 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $299.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.16. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

